Night spot to reopen with 'new vibe'

A downtown bar that was a popular hangout for university students and other "20-somethings" before it closed more than two years ago is poised to open this week with a new name, new owner and a new vibe.

During a pandemic.

I spent part of Friday afternoon touring Hypnotic, 632 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and talking with its owner, Sahil Bhardwaj, about the night spot's new look, his plans for ongoing upgrades and the steps he's taking to help keep his patrons safe from COVID-19.

"We'll be doing a couple of different things," the 29-year-old entrepreneur told me, "including touchless thermometers, and we will also have steam sanitizers that will spray everyone from the neck down as they enter."

The 3,500-square-foot nightclub and bar, once known as Last Call, has undergone a complete renovation, from floor to roof and everything in between. It features two sizable bars and a large dance floor surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

The bar's "vibe" can be described as "urban chic," featuring exposed brick, visible ceiling rafters and mood lighting throughout. It also has a video security system with 32 high-definition 4K cameras keeping an eye on everything in the bar (except the restrooms, of course), inside and out and an ID checking system Sahil says will weed out virtually all "fake" driver's licenses.

"The reason the old bar shut down was for serving minors," he said. "I'm against that; we don't want kids to enter and we'll be doing a lot to prevent it."

Hypnotic's cloud-based ID scanner "will not only tell us someone's age, but it will also tell us if the ID is fake or real with 98% accuracy," Sahil told me. "Not only can it scan American IDs, but it can also scan the IDs from 196 different countries."

Employees, including bar and security staff, have been hired. Hypnotic's initial hours will be 8 p.m. until about 1:30 a.m. daily.

Originally from New Jersey, Sahil says he grew up with a "sense of adventure" that has taken him around the world. "I've probably traveled 70 to 80% of the world. I've seen enough and so many ideas I can apply here."

Although he has "multiple businesses around the state," Sahil says this will be his first venture in the nightclub business. As for where the name "Hypnotic" came from, he laughed and said, "that's a question for my wife. She named it." His wife is a pediatric surgeon in the St. Louis area.

Even as work crews put the finishing touches on Hypnotic's interior, Sahil is working with the city on plans for developing an outside gathering area on the corner of Broadway and Sprigg Street that will include outdoor seating, beverage service and a waterfall feature. He hopes work on the patio area can take place within a few months.

"Once we have the outside seating set up, we can do something like a hookah lounge there," Sahil said. Eventually, depending on how the bar does, he said he may also add a limited food menu at some point.

Local real estate agent Tom Meyer, whose office is less than a block from Hypnotic, worked with Sahil on the building's purchase. Tom told me that according to the building's abstract, one of the first businesses there was Knaup Floral about a century ago.

"Knaup started out here," he said during my meeting with Sahil. "There was also a locksmith on the corner (of Sprigg and Broadway) and next door there was a harness and buggy operation."