NFL great Marshall Faulk to appear at Cape Girardeau event

Marshall Faulk, Super Bowl-winning running back for the former St. Louis Rams and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will appear at Cape Girardeau's Be Bright Conference, a "sales and success" event, on Aug. 12 and 13 at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To register, visit www.bebrightconference.com/tickets.
