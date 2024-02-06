NFL great Marshall Faulk to appear at Cape Girardeau event

Marshall Faulk, Super Bowl-winning running back for the former St. Louis Rams and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will appear at Cape Girardeau's Be Bright Conference, a "sales and success" event, on Aug. 12 and 13 at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To register, visit www.bebrightconference.com/tickets...

Marshall Faulk poses with a bust of himself Aug. 6, 2011, during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Faulk, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the former St. Louis Rams, will appear in mid-August at the Be Bright Conference in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file