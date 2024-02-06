Newsweek cites Schnucks loyalty program

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, which has a location at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has been recognized on Newsweek's 2021 list of "America's Best Loyalty Programs" for its Schnucks Rewards app. The company's rewards application ranked third in Newsweek's "supermarket" category.
Loyalty programs recognized by Newsweek were selected based on an independent survey of more than 4,000 loyalty program members who were asked to evaluate programs on the basis of several factors, including ease of use, support, trust, benefit and overall satisfaction.
Customers who participate in the Schnucks loyalty program earn 10 points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After accruing 1,000 points, or the equivalent of $100 worth of purchases, customers receive a $2 discount on a future purchase. Customers also have the option of donating their points to local not-for-profit organizations.
The app also includes a shopping list feature, digital coupons, recipes and product shelf locations.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.