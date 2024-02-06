Newsweek cites Schnucks loyalty program

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, which has a location at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has been recognized on Newsweek's 2021 list of "America's Best Loyalty Programs" for its Schnucks Rewards app. The company's rewards application ranked third in Newsweek's "supermarket" category.

Loyalty programs recognized by Newsweek were selected based on an independent survey of more than 4,000 loyalty program members who were asked to evaluate programs on the basis of several factors, including ease of use, support, trust, benefit and overall satisfaction.