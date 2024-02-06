All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Whitney Vandeven
The adult services program at the Cape Girardeau Public Library has some new and different offerings these days, thanks largely to the efforts of Whitney Vandeven, adult services director.
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Whitney Vandeven
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Whitney Vandeven

The adult services program at the Cape Girardeau Public Library has some new and different offerings these days, thanks largely to the efforts of Whitney Vandeven, adult services director.

"I've just been doing my best to look at the community and their needs and wants," Vandeven says, "and try to bring free or at least affordable options that give people the opportunity to learn and develop new skills."

One new program Vandeven says stands out to her is the adult sign-language classes.

"Through a really long process, we were able to get an instructor in, and it's been overwhelmingly popular," Vandeven said, with more than 150 people signing up for 50 spots.

Of her work with the library, Vandeven says, "Growing up, I was always involved with the library and had a pretty good idea the library wasn't just a dusty book repository, but people do have that thought."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Whitney Vandeven
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Whitney Vandeven

That's not the case anymore, she says.

"We do our best to engage the community to learn, even if they're not readers," Vandeven says.

Business
