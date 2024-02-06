Newsmakers 2017: Whitney Vandeven

The adult services program at the Cape Girardeau Public Library has some new and different offerings these days, thanks largely to the efforts of Whitney Vandeven, adult services director.

"I've just been doing my best to look at the community and their needs and wants," Vandeven says, "and try to bring free or at least affordable options that give people the opportunity to learn and develop new skills."

One new program Vandeven says stands out to her is the adult sign-language classes.

"Through a really long process, we were able to get an instructor in, and it's been overwhelmingly popular," Vandeven said, with more than 150 people signing up for 50 spots.