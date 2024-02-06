Newsmakers 2017: Sven Svenson

If living 500 or 1,000 years from now, Sven Svenson might be helping colonize another planet.

In that situation, the Southeast Missouri State University horticulture professor says he would be probing for answers to the question, "How do we bring life to this rock?"

It was a mindset he used to breathe life into a dumped-on area of the campus, reclaiming an eyesore and nurturing it into the Charles Nemanick Alternative Agricultural Garden.

On what he called "scarred" land, Svenson's healing dream has sprouted into a natural setting and extension of his classroom that he hopes reaches beyond his students.

Shortly after being hired in 2008, Svenson approached former university president Kenneth Dobbins about using the surrounding grounds of the Hutson Greenhouse facility for outdoor horticulture purposes. The ongoing project started a year later. A native butterfly garden and natural wooded area with expanded walking trails have materialized through donated money and volunteer work.