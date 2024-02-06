All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Sven Svenson
If living 500 or 1,000 years from now, Sven Svenson might be helping colonize another planet. In that situation, the Southeast Missouri State University horticulture professor says he would be probing for answers to the question, "How do we bring life to this rock?"...
Jeff Breer
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Sven Svenson
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Sven Svenson

If living 500 or 1,000 years from now, Sven Svenson might be helping colonize another planet.

In that situation, the Southeast Missouri State University horticulture professor says he would be probing for answers to the question, "How do we bring life to this rock?"

It was a mindset he used to breathe life into a dumped-on area of the campus, reclaiming an eyesore and nurturing it into the Charles Nemanick Alternative Agricultural Garden.

On what he called "scarred" land, Svenson's healing dream has sprouted into a natural setting and extension of his classroom that he hopes reaches beyond his students.

Shortly after being hired in 2008, Svenson approached former university president Kenneth Dobbins about using the surrounding grounds of the Hutson Greenhouse facility for outdoor horticulture purposes. The ongoing project started a year later. A native butterfly garden and natural wooded area with expanded walking trails have materialized through donated money and volunteer work.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Sven Svenson
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Sven Svenson
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The facility also houses food and berry gardens -- Svenson hopes they will one day provide fresh, cheap nutrition for students on campus -- as well as testing areas for grasses, nursery plants and compost composition. It allows students to transfer knowledge from lectures and books into the real world.

"I want the facility here so the students have the greatest diversity of things they can work with to expand their experience," Svenson says. "That way they can quickly learn what it is they really like about horticulture, what their passion is and what they want to do."

He plans to crowd fund a seasonal butterfly house, which he hopes to open in 2018, that can provide field-trip opportunities for elementary students and growth opportunities for his own students. It's a marrying of plants and purpose in a world he sees connected from all angles.

Already a resource for homeowners, he envisions the Nemanick garden as a nursery for native Missouri plants, part of a self-sustaining entity.

"In many ways we've been building our own classroom," Svenson says. "That process, hopefully, will never stop, long after I'm gone."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Sven Svenson
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Sven Svenson
Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy