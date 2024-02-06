Newsmakers 2017: Sara Nenninger

Whether they are aware of it or not, many people in the Cape Girardeau area know Sara Nenninger, at least online. She manages social media for the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) and makes all the posts on the department's Facebook page, as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

The CGPD has about 13,500 Facebook followers, way up from the 1,000 or so it had when she took over the department's social media.

Cities with large police forces have departments that handle social media. Being a bit smaller, CGPD had two public information officers who handled it, but when they both left at the same time, social media efforts dwindled.

"We saw the need to revive that," she says.

Nenninger, 37, has worked for the CGPD for 17 years, providing administrative support for the Chief of Police Wes Blair -- duties she still performs.