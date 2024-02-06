Newsmakers 2017: Jeff Rawson

It's not uncommon to find Jeff Rawson with his hands full, whether it be ink, paper, laptop or coffee.

Sometimes it's with awards, which has been the case the last two years, when the creative director and manager for rustmedia walked away from the American Advertising Awards, which recognizes the region's best in advertising.

Rawson's versatility of talents and ability to navigate a multitude of media platforms were recognized when rustmedia claimed Best of Show in the cross-platform division for its presentation of "Cape Comic Con" in 2016 and "Life Without" at the ADDY awards earlier this year. Rustmedia doubled up this year with a print division Best of Show for "Downtown Cape Branding" as part of a five-gold haul.

The awards are merely confirmation for Rawson, an easy-going sort with an attentive feel for clients' needs and a deep appreciation for talented comrades.

"Those awards every year are great and they are great for the team to see the work celebrated," Rawson says. "We are a relatively small crew and are proud of the local and national branding work that is recognized each year."