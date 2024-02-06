Newsmakers 2017: Jared Ritter

At only 25 years of age, Jared Ritter, who is a broker, realtor and landlord at Ritter Real Estate and Ritter Rental Property LLC, is already an avid community volunteer.

Ritter volunteers between 15 and 20 hours a week at La Croix United Methodist Church.

"I am the Student Ministry Coordinator, which is a volunteer staff position," Ritter says. "I help with the weekly events that we have going on for our youth."

Ritter also served as director of the church's youth camp, called Xtreme Camp, which was held the last week of July. The camp is for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and served approximately 100 youth, according to Ritter.

"I was in charge of coordinating the schedule and the volunteers, making sure things ran timely and orderly, and making sure that everyone was safe and having a great time," Ritter says.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Jared Ritter

Ritter also leads a small group meeting through La Croix United Methodist Church at his home every Sunday evening. The group is for people in their 20s, he says.