Newsmakers 2017: Jared Ritter

At only 25 years of age, Jared Ritter, who is a broker, realtor and landlord at Ritter Real Estate and Ritter Rental Property LLC, is already an avid community volunteer.
Ritter volunteers between 15 and 20 hours a week at La Croix United Methodist Church.
"I am the Student Ministry Coordinator, which is a volunteer staff position," Ritter says. "I help with the weekly events that we have going on for our youth."
Ritter also served as director of the church's youth camp, called Xtreme Camp, which was held the last week of July. The camp is for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and served approximately 100 youth, according to Ritter.
"I was in charge of coordinating the schedule and the volunteers, making sure things ran timely and orderly, and making sure that everyone was safe and having a great time," Ritter says.
Ritter also leads a small group meeting through La Croix United Methodist Church at his home every Sunday evening. The group is for people in their 20s, he says.
In addition to volunteering at his church, Ritter is an active member of both the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce, and serves on the planning committee of Chamber Young Professionals, a satellite organization of the Cape Chamber geared toward business professionals under the age of 40.
In April, Ritter was elected to the Cape Girardeau Public School board for a three-year term.
"Having taught in Cape Public Schools (Ritter taught at Cape Academy, formerly known as Cape Alternative School, for two years after he graduated from college) and being a graduate of Cape Central High School, I want to be a voice for teachers," Ritter says. "I also have a big heart for students."
When asked what causes him to want to give so much time back to his community, Ritter shares this:
"I have a passion for helping others," he says. "I'm a very passionate person, and when I'm involved in something I go all in 100 percent."
Ritter, who is single, was born and raised in Cape Girardeau and resides there today.