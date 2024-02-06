Newsmakers 2017: Drs. Paul and Dawn Caruso

Paul and Dawn Caruso are doctors. He's the medical director of SoutheastHEALTH's neonatal intensive care unit. She's a psychiatrist. Their shared vocations -- helping and healing -- are also what spurred them to revitalize foster care in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding counties.

"Dawn and I have been involved in foster care since 1999 when we first moved to Cape," Paul says. "Dawn was actually seeing children in an outpatient setting and she asked me if I would be interested in getting involved in foster care."

He didn't know what he was getting into, but he agreed and said he quickly realized the need for dedicated individuals to advocate for foster kids.

"These kids were just wonderful kids who needed somebody to care for them and help them," he says.

A decade later, the Carusos had a similar conversation, only this time about starting a children's home.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Dr. Paul Caruso

"Without much thought going into it I said, 'Sure,'" Paul says, "'why don't we see if we can do it?'"