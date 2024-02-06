Newsmakers 2017: Brandy Balsman

The real-estate business is practically in Brandy Balsman's blood. Her mother, Denise Ulrich, is a realtor who has worked in the industry all her life, and eventually came to co-own ReMax Realty Experts. Balsman started in the office in 2002. Since then, she has learned the business inside and out, and became an owner in 2006. Balsman has been local director on the board of directors for the Southeast Missouri Realtors for the past three years.

As a seasoned professional, when she was approached with the idea of starting a women's leadership conference through the Chamber of Commerce, she didn't hesitate. The two-day Xquisite Leadership Conference was very well attended and funds raised were used to award scholarships to local graduating female high-school students.

Something else she inherited from her mom is her understanding of the importance of community service. "My mother always instilled in us, here at the office, how important involvement in the community is," she says. "It's a very strong part of the business. I saw her doing it, so it just felt natural to be a part of that."