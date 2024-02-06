Newsmakers 2017: Brad Arnold

Brad Arnold thinks big, and he does it with the people of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in mind. Arnold is executive director of the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, where he has worked since he graduated from college.

In fact, completing a 12-week internship at the center was the final component of his college degree. Afterward, he worked for a year as the facilities specialist, when the executive director's position became available. It was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

The community center is funded through a half-cent county sales tax, which was recently increased to 1 cent, to fund a massive expansion of the center, something that was spearheaded by Arnold. The five-year expansion plan includes the recent addition of the all-inclusive baseball field and playground, as well as building a multi-purpose building next to the community center that will house a gymnasium. The plan also calls for the addition of tennis courts and a water park.

Arnold has two children with wife, Courtney, who is now expecting the couple's third child. He is a devoted father, but still finds time for community work.

Active in business and in government, he has served as past treasurer and past president of the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Missouri Extension board, as well as the Ste. Genevieve Strategic Planning Committee.