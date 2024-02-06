All sections
August 21, 2017
Newsmakers 2017: Brad Arnold
Brad Arnold thinks big, and he does it with the people of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in mind. Arnold is executive director of the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, where he has worked since he graduated from college. In fact, completing a 12-week internship at the center was the final component of his college degree. Afterward, he worked for a year as the facilities specialist, when the executive director's position became available. It was an opportunity he couldn't pass up...
Suzanne Thompson Cozza
Brad Arnold
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> Brad Arnold

Brad Arnold thinks big, and he does it with the people of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in mind. Arnold is executive director of the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, where he has worked since he graduated from college.

In fact, completing a 12-week internship at the center was the final component of his college degree. Afterward, he worked for a year as the facilities specialist, when the executive director's position became available. It was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

The community center is funded through a half-cent county sales tax, which was recently increased to 1 cent, to fund a massive expansion of the center, something that was spearheaded by Arnold. The five-year expansion plan includes the recent addition of the all-inclusive baseball field and playground, as well as building a multi-purpose building next to the community center that will house a gymnasium. The plan also calls for the addition of tennis courts and a water park.

Arnold has two children with wife, Courtney, who is now expecting the couple's third child. He is a devoted father, but still finds time for community work.

Active in business and in government, he has served as past treasurer and past president of the Ste. Genevieve Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Missouri Extension board, as well as the Ste. Genevieve Strategic Planning Committee.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Brad Arnold
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Brad Arnold

Arnold also belongs to the Elks Club, the Knights of Columbus and is on the board of directors at the Ste. Genevieve Golf Club.

"I feel like it's really important to be involved in the community," says Arnold, who was born and raised in Ste. Genevieve. "It's pretty awesome to be able to work and live and raise a family right here where I grew up. It was my goal."

Arnold says he would like to see his contemporaries involved in the Ste. Genevieve community.

"There needs to be some sort of a youth movement getting involved and being a part of the community, so we can continue the things all the great people before us did."

