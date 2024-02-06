Newsmakers 2017 - Kevin Greaser

Greaser devotes much of his time to various community boards and organizations, having served previously on various boards for The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Currently he is the board president of the United Way; a member of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the Cape Girardeau County Board of Equalization, the Cape Girardeau Planning Commission, a board member for the Institute for Regional Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a foundation committee member at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

"When you have been given so much and you're blessed, it's a great way to give back," he says.

Greaser is passionate about improving the Cape Girardeau community and has high hopes for the future.

"Cape is an incredible place to live. I think the next 20 years in Cape is going to be just incredible with the downtown, with the Broadway corridor, with Codefi and the Marquette Tech Center, with the new sports complex," he says. "From the university to the medical centers, it's just an incredible place to raise a family and to be in business and to make a difference in life.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Kevin Greaser

"... It's just great to be here, and if you really believe that it's a great place to live, then I just think you wake up every day and say, 'OK, what's my part in making it better?'"