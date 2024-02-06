Newbridge Retirement plans spring opening in Cape Girardeau

According to company representatives who made remarks before the Friday, Feb. 3, First Friday Coffee of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Newbridge Retirement will feature 82 units, including assisted living units and memory care.

Among mentioned amenities are a library, cafe bistro, salon and spa, pub, fitness room, art and gardening areas, outdoor courtyards, walking trails and a therapy room.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.