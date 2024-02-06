All sections
January 3, 2023

New Year financial resolutions

WalletHub, the personal finance website, reports 31% of respondents to its end-of-year survey said they wish to save more money in 2023. Top answers from others who responded to the survey included the following: n Repay 20% of your credit card debt...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

WalletHub, the personal finance website, reports 31% of respondents to its end-of-year survey said they wish to save more money in 2023.

Top answers from others who responded to the survey included the following:

  • Repay 20% of your credit card debt.
  • Make a realistic budget and stick to it.
  • Pay bills right after getting a paycheck.
  • Use different credit cards for everyday purchases and debt.
  • Sign up for credit monitoring.
  • Make sure enough insurance is on hand for a catastrophe.
  • Focus on physical health, given its strong connection to financial health.
  • Look for a better job.

Business

