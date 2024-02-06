All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

New tenants opening businesses in Sikeston factory outlet center

Three new tenants have opened in the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, 100 Outlet Drive in Sikeston, Missouri, and a fourth will open in a few weeks. They are: n Quays Boutique, featuring urban clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Three new tenants have opened in the Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, 100 Outlet Drive in Sikeston, Missouri, and a fourth will open in a few weeks.

They are:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Quays Boutique, featuring urban clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.
  • The Bar 24-HR Fitness, Sikeston's only 24-hour fitness center offering a variety of fitness equipment, free weights and an indoor track.
  • Riley Rose Creations Hair Salon & Spa, featuring hair services for the entire family.
  • Paradise Tan (opening in September), featuring 24-hour tanning booths, spray tans and teeth whitening services.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy