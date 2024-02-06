All sections
BusinessJanuary 8, 2024

New St. Louis Fed president named

Alberto G. Musalem, 55, has been named the incoming 13th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Musalem, an economist and executive with more than 27 years of public and private sector experience, will start his new role Tuesday, April 2...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Alberto G. Musalem
Alberto G. Musalem

Alberto G. Musalem, 55, has been named the incoming 13th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Musalem, an economist and executive with more than 27 years of public and private sector experience, will start his new role Tuesday, April 2.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of the St. Louis Fed and grateful for the opportunity to promote a strong, resilient and inclusive economy," Musalem said in a news release. "I look forward to engaging with the people and communities of the Eighth Federal Reserve District to represent this part of the country at the monetary policy table."

Musalem had previous served as the CEO and co-founder of Evince Asset Management, the management director of Tudor Investment Corp. and an economist at the International Monetary Fund.

He was also the executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Currently, Musalem works as an adjunct professor of finance at Georgetown University and serves on the boards of the Man Group and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. He will step down from these positions before taking his new office at the St. Louis Fed.

He succeeds Jim Bullard in the role. Bullard left the St. Louis Fed president and CEO position after 15 years to become a dean at Purdue University.

Musalem will serve the remainder of Bullard's five-year term ending Feb. 28, 2026. He will then be considered for reappointment.

The St. Louis Fed is one of 12 Federal Reserve Banks across the nation. It serves the Eighth Federal Reserve District, which includes Eastern Missouri, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky, Western Tennessee, Northern Mississippi and all of Arkansas.

