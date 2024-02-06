New St. Louis Fed president named

Alberto G. Musalem, 55, has been named the incoming 13th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Musalem, an economist and executive with more than 27 years of public and private sector experience, will start his new role Tuesday, April 2.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of the St. Louis Fed and grateful for the opportunity to promote a strong, resilient and inclusive economy," Musalem said in a news release. "I look forward to engaging with the people and communities of the Eighth Federal Reserve District to represent this part of the country at the monetary policy table."

Musalem had previous served as the CEO and co-founder of Evince Asset Management, the management director of Tudor Investment Corp. and an economist at the International Monetary Fund.

He was also the executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.