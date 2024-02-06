New Rhodes store opens in Cape

Rhodes opened a new service station convenience store Tuesday at 10 S. West End Blvd. on the site of an old company outlet, which was demolished in September.
Rhodes has 29 locations, all in Missouri except for one in Anna, Illinois. Cape Girardeau has the most Rhodes stores with seven. Jackson and Farmington, Missouri, have three each.
