New Restaurants — Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported last week seven new restaurants have won approval through its environmental services process.
Approved: Seven7, Ron’s Meat Shop, Spectrum Record Lounge, Abbey Road Christian Church, Burrows Family Concessions, Speck Pizza + Street Food and Oehl’s Bakery.
Coming soon: El Calebre, Sushi by Angel-Omakase and Kenny’s Flippin Burgers.
