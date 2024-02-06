All sections
BusinessJanuary 2, 2024

New restaurant, lounges highlight business license applications

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department received a slew of new business license applications over the week, many of them for potential new restaurants and other food services...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Michelle Latham, owner of Bourbon + Bitters, applied for a business license for the upcoming lounge over the past week. It was one of several applications the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received.
Michelle Latham, owner of Bourbon + Bitters, applied for a business license for the upcoming lounge over the past week. It was one of several applications the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department received.

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department received a slew of new business license applications over the week, many of them for potential new restaurants and other food services.

  • Jackson resident Donald Shaw applied for a Rock N' Roll Sushi at 3069 William St., Suite 101, to open in February. The restaurant is an Americanized sushi and hibachi franchise selling beer, wine and sake. Shaw also owns Honey Baked Ham in Cape Girardeau.
  • Hannah Downs and Mike Sievert of Bellevue, Washington, applied to open a T-Mobile retail kiosk inside the Sam's Club at 232 Shirley Drive.
  • Cape Girardean Michelle Latham applied to open Bourbon + Bitters at 805 Broadway. This bourbon lounge would also sell small plates of food; the establishment has been under construction since August.
  • Christopher Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House, applied to open Blush Lounge at 36 N. Spanish St. This would serve as a bar and lounge as well as a venue for special events.
  • Morrison Management Specialists of Mobile, Alabama, applied for a contract food service serving hospital patient and cafeteria meals.

