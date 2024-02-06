All sections
BusinessMarch 13, 2023

New quilt shop opens in Cape Girardeau

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Submitted

Cotton Mill Quilt Co., 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, had its grand opening Friday, March 10.

"When the Golden Needle store in Cape closed during COVID, it really left a blank, a void, for all the quilters in the area, and I knew the community needed another quilt store," said proprietor Rebecca Moore. "I've been quilting since my mid-30s. I love fabric and have always wanted to own a quilt store."

The 1,500-square-foot shop is open five days a week -- closed Tuesdays and Sundays.

"I have fabric for sale; we have all the tools a quilter needs; we sell a line of sewing machines, and we'll have classes," said Moore, 58, who previously worked for 20 years as a hospital surgical nurse in Carbondale, Illinois.

Rebecca Moore, center, with scissors, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening Friday, March 10, of her new store, Cotton Mill Quilt Co., at 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau.Submitted
Rebecca Moore, center, with scissors, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening Friday, March 10, of her new store, Cotton Mill Quilt Co., at 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

For Moore, the shop represents a new career path.

"I'd been driving back and forth to Carbondale from my home in Cape, working 12-hour shifts, three days a week, and was frequently on call," Moore said. "I'm also a caregiver for my mom, so it was time to move on."

Moore said she can finish a quilt top for customers in addition to other services, and is available to do quilt appraisals for insured value and replacement value.

"There was a definitely a vacuum in the market for a quilt store and I plan to fill it," she said.

