New quilt shop opens in Cape Girardeau

Cotton Mill Quilt Co., 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, had its grand opening Friday, March 10.

"When the Golden Needle store in Cape closed during COVID, it really left a blank, a void, for all the quilters in the area, and I knew the community needed another quilt store," said proprietor Rebecca Moore. "I've been quilting since my mid-30s. I love fabric and have always wanted to own a quilt store."

The 1,500-square-foot shop is open five days a week -- closed Tuesdays and Sundays.

"I have fabric for sale; we have all the tools a quilter needs; we sell a line of sewing machines, and we'll have classes," said Moore, 58, who previously worked for 20 years as a hospital surgical nurse in Carbondale, Illinois.