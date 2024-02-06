New program to boost health care apprenticeships

A new initiative by the Missouri Chamber Foundation aims to train up to 1,500 apprentices for the health care industry.

The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program came about through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a $1.35 million federal appropriation.

"This program will help create good-paying jobs and bolster apprenticeship training systems across the state," Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO said in a news release. "We are excited to partner with some of Missouri's leading health systems to expand access to quality health care for all Missourians."

Participating health care systems include BJC HealthCare, CoxHealth, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Mercy and University Health.

Employers who participate will receive $2,000 for each apprentice they train for occupations such as medical assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical coders, dental assistants and EMTs.