New program to boost health care apprenticeships

A new initiative by the Missouri Chamber Foundation aims to train up to 1,500 apprentices for the health care industry.
The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program came about through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a $1.35 million federal appropriation.
"This program will help create good-paying jobs and bolster apprenticeship training systems across the state," Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO said in a news release. "We are excited to partner with some of Missouri's leading health systems to expand access to quality health care for all Missourians."
Participating health care systems include BJC HealthCare, CoxHealth, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Mercy and University Health.
Employers who participate will receive $2,000 for each apprentice they train for occupations such as medical assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical coders, dental assistants and EMTs.
A news release states the program's goal is to train 1,500 apprentices by January 2026 and keep at least 95% of them on as full-time employees.
A similar program the Missouri Chamber Foundation launched in 2020 focused on IT apprenticeships and has served more than 3,000 apprenticeships.
The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program was announced Nov. 13, the first day of the ninth annual National Apprenticeship Week. On Nov. 3, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation recognizing the week as such in the state.
For more information, visit https://mochamber.com/workforce/industry-driven-healthcare-apprenticeship-program.
