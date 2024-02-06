All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 20, 2023

New program to boost health care apprenticeships

A new initiative by the Missouri Chamber Foundation aims to train up to 1,500 apprentices for the health care industry. The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program came about through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a $1.35 million federal appropriation...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A new initiative by the Missouri Chamber Foundation aims to train up to 1,500 apprentices for the health care industry.

The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program came about through $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a $1.35 million federal appropriation.

"This program will help create good-paying jobs and bolster apprenticeship training systems across the state," Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and CEO said in a news release. "We are excited to partner with some of Missouri's leading health systems to expand access to quality health care for all Missourians."

Participating health care systems include BJC HealthCare, CoxHealth, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Mercy and University Health.

Employers who participate will receive $2,000 for each apprentice they train for occupations such as medical assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical coders, dental assistants and EMTs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A news release states the program's goal is to train 1,500 apprentices by January 2026 and keep at least 95% of them on as full-time employees.

A similar program the Missouri Chamber Foundation launched in 2020 focused on IT apprenticeships and has served more than 3,000 apprenticeships.

The Industry-Driven Healthcare Apprenticeship Program was announced Nov. 13, the first day of the ninth annual National Apprenticeship Week. On Nov. 3, Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation recognizing the week as such in the state.

For more information, visit https://mochamber.com/workforce/industry-driven-healthcare-apprenticeship-program.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy