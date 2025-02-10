New primary care facility opens in Cape Girardeau

One of Preston Holifield’s family friends was in the medical field when Holifield was younger.
“He said, 'Preston, if you go into health care, go in for the right reasons,'” Holifield said.
So, he opened Guardian Primary Care in late 2024 at 1420 Kurre Lane in Cape Girardeau. Holifield said he wanted to help prevent certain ailments from occurring. He provides chronic care, acute care and promotes wellness.
“Primary care is the home base for health care … everybody needs primary care,” he said.
Holifield works as the primary care provider and owner. He has one other physician who aids him. He said his practice provides a personalized approach to its customer base.
He normally sees several customers a day and said he aims to move into a larger location and boost that number to upwards of 20. He said he can often get new patients established at his practice within a few weeks.
“It’s the biggest compliment someone can give me, when they trust me with their care,” Holifield said.
Guardian Primary Care is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.
