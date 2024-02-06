New plant, new jobs coming to New Madrid

CST New Madrid LLC broke ground Friday for a planned $90 million plant company officials said will convert waste into renewable biochemicals.
The chemicals, in turn, will be used to manufacture hundreds of products using a proprietary and patented technology instead of using petrochemicals derived from fossil fuels.
The project start of construction will be in April with a forecast of 40 workers initially needed.
State Rep. Don Rone of Portageville (R-149), in remarks at the event, noted New Madrid County's decline in population in the 2020 census but said the CST New Madrid plant "could be the beginning of turning that around," according to Sikeston Standard Democrat reporting.
