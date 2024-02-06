New plant, new jobs coming to New Madrid

The project start of construction will be in April with a forecast of 40 workers initially needed.

State Rep. Don Rone of Portageville (R-149), in remarks at the event, noted New Madrid County's decline in population in the 2020 census but said the CST New Madrid plant "could be the beginning of turning that around," according to Sikeston Standard Democrat reporting.

