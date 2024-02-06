New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center

Ayotunde Fadayomi has become the newest physician at the Pain Management Center, a Saint Francis Healthcare System medical partner.

A 2011 graduate of the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, Fadayomi completed his Master of Public Health from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2016. He completed his residency at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2023 and his fellowship from Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland earlier this year.

“Pain affects every dynamic of an individual’s life and these effects spill over to their interaction with family, friends and care givers. My ultimate goal is to treat the whole individual and not just pain as a symptom, as people are beyond their diseases,” Fadayomi said in a Friday, Nov. 15, news release.