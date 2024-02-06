New photobooth business launches in Cape Girardeau

Pixcellence Photo Booth, self-described as an interactive party entertainment service for weddings and other events, was launched in January by Lukas Keip and Jessica Baldwin of Cape Girardeau.
The company offers a personalized event screen and photo prints that send digitally or are downloaded to a memory stick with all photos taken during an event.
For more information, visit Pixcellence Photo Booth on Facebook or email pixcellencephotobooths@gmail.com.
