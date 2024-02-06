All sections
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Cape Girardeau welcomes new business ventures: San Agustin Mexican Grocery, Vera June Boutique, Wax + Glow spa, and Royalty Nails and Spa open under new ownership.
Christopher Borro

Numerous businesses are, according to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department, receiving new locations and ownership within the city.

• Alexander Rush of Jackson is taking over San Agustin Mexican Grocery at 106 S. Broadview St., Suite 102. He plans to succeed Judith Lorenzo as owner of the Hispanic convenience store beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23.

• Cape Girardeans Andrea and James Ritter are moving their Vera June Boutique from Jackson to 806 Broadway, Suite 101. This women’s boutique will sell clothing, accessories and beauty products.

• Chelsea Foulk of Jackson will open Wax + Glow, a body waxing and facial spa, at 40 N. Main St., Unit A. The business is scheduled to open Tuesday, Oct. 1.

• Huy Quoc Tran has acquired the former Golden Nails and Spa and renamed it Royalty Nails and Spa. This professional nail spa for men and women is at 1430 N. Kingshighway.

