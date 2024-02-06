New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses

Numerous businesses are, according to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department, receiving new locations and ownership within the city.

• Alexander Rush of Jackson is taking over San Agustin Mexican Grocery at 106 S. Broadview St., Suite 102. He plans to succeed Judith Lorenzo as owner of the Hispanic convenience store beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23.

• Cape Girardeans Andrea and James Ritter are moving their Vera June Boutique from Jackson to 806 Broadway, Suite 101. This women’s boutique will sell clothing, accessories and beauty products.