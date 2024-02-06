New owner of Cape country radio station applies for business license

One business license application was received by the City of Cape Girardeau's community development office.
Fred Dockins of Dockins Broadcast Group of Farmington, Missouri, assumed ownership Nov. 1 of Pure Country C106 KWKZ-FM 106.1, licensed to the City of Charleston with studios at 753 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau.
The longtime owner and operator of KWKZ, Bill "Cousin Carl" Anderson, died Dec. 18.
The station debuted in 1993.
