All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 23, 2024

New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System

Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes two new nurses: Bailey Stephens, specializing in midwifery, joins Cape Care for Women, while Leah LeGrand, focusing on primary care, joins Saint Francis Clinic-Jackson.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Bailey Stephens
Bailey Stephens
Leah LeGrand
Leah LeGrand

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring of two nurses, each working in a different capacity.

Nurse Bailey Stephens is the latest nurse to join Cape Care for Women, a Saint Francis Medical Partner at 211 Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Stephens is board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and specializes in midwifery, obstetrics and gynecology. She completed her medical education in 2024 at the University of Cincinnati.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nurse Leah LeGrand will join Saint Francis Clinic-Jackson at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. LeGrand, a 2015 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, specializes in primary care and is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical...
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Honda-Nissan merger talks shake up otherwise quiet morning o...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of leadership programs
BusinessDec. 22
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of leadership programs
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy