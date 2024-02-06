New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring of two nurses, each working in a different capacity.
Nurse Bailey Stephens is the latest nurse to join Cape Care for Women, a Saint Francis Medical Partner at 211 Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Stephens is board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and specializes in midwifery, obstetrics and gynecology. She completed her medical education in 2024 at the University of Cincinnati.
Nurse Leah LeGrand will join Saint Francis Clinic-Jackson at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. LeGrand, a 2015 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, specializes in primary care and is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
