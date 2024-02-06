All sections
BusinessApril 29, 2024

New nail service owner applies for business license

A few new business owners have applied for business licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A few new business owners have applied for business licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

  • Jaleria Dent of Cape Girardeau submitted a license for Reigns Royalty, a private nail technician service offering manicures, pedicures and nail enhancements at 1918 N. Kingshighway, Suite 208.
  • David Van Scoyoc of Columbia applied for LB&B Associates Inc. to provide facilities operations and maintenance at the Rush A. Limbaugh Federal Courthouse.

