New medical marijuana company is high on Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. — At one time, the Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee employed more than 400 people and produced about a third of the apparel company's consumer goods.

But when the plant closed in early 2000, Chaffee — and the surrounding region — lost one of its largest employers.

And except for some cabinet assembly and warehousing by neighboring S&W Cabinets, the 75,000-square-foot industrial building on Cummins Drive near the town's northwest edge has remained mothballed and mostly vacant since then.

That will change this summer when a new company, Organic Remedies-Missouri (ORMO), starts making products for one of Missouri's fastest-growing industries — medical marijuana.

ORMO is a partnership between a Missouri investor group and a sister company in Pennsylvania and was formed soon after Missouri voters approved the production and distribution of medical marijuana in 2018. It sought and received a pair of licenses from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to cultivate and manufacture cannabis in Chaffee.

A 'huge investment'

The 75,000-square-foot Organic Remedies-Missouri building in Chaffee, Missouri, once occupied by Columbia Sportswear, will soon be cultivating and manufacturing medical marijuana, pending an inspection by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, possibly as early as this week. JAY WOLZ

The company is spending about $20 million to retrofit the former Columbia Sportswear plant to make it suitable for marijuana cultivation and processing. Penzel Construction of Jackson, which built the original facility for the apparel manufacturer in 1988, is the project's general contractor.

"It's a huge investment in the community and a huge investment for us," said ORMO principal and spokesman Ray Boyer. Boyer splits his time between Pennsylvania and Missouri, and has been working on the Chaffee project almost from the beginning.

"One of the reasons for picking Chaffee is it's in an area that needs economic and community development," he said. "And my job is to create jobs."

Boyer said Chaffee reminds him of his hometown, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, where thousands of steelworkers lost their jobs when U.S. Steel closed its plant there in the 1980s.

"I got involved in marijuana growing to create jobs, good paying jobs with good benefits," he said. "That's what I saw here in Chaffee. People here come from very good families and have great work ethic and great values. The only thing missing was jobs. There was this empty plant that used to provide a lot of jobs for people in the textile business that we could reclaim and make it into something."

Another reason Boyer is involved in the medical marijuana industry is to produce a product that benefits people with a variety of chronic and terminal conditions. He believes it would have helped his sister who died at age 49 of a rare form of cancer 23 years ago when all forms of marijuana — both recreational and medicinal — were illegal.

"It could have had a huge impact for our family," he said.

Community growth

ORMO itself is expected to have a big impact on Chaffee.

"For any small community, a new employer is always welcome," Mayor Steve Loucks said.

"This will create good jobs for the citizens of our community and will help improve other things as well," the mayor continued. "This can mean an improved revenue stream for an expanded police force, better equipment for our volunteer firefighters (and) street and park improvements."

Ron Senciboy, Chaffee Chamber of Commerce president, said ORMO will be the town's biggest employer once it reaches full production in a few months.