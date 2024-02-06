New Masonic Temple site in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association has purchased a lot at 108 West Drive in Cape Girardeau, on the southeast corner of West and Independence Street.

Kyle West, association president, said the design concept for the new building will need approval by both his organization and state-level Masonic bodies, including Grand Lodge of Missouri, before an architect and builder are identified.

"I can tell you it will be all on one level to better serve our needs," said West, noting if all goes as planned, occupancy could be in late spring or early summer of 2023.

Several organizations will occupy the structure once completed, West added: