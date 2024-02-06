All sections
BusinessDecember 27, 2022

New Masonic Temple site in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association has purchased a lot at 108 West Drive in Cape Girardeau, on the southeast corner of West and Independence Street. Kyle West, association president, said the design concept for the new building will need approval by both his organization and state-level Masonic bodies, including Grand Lodge of Missouri, before an architect and builder are identified...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Property has been acquired to construct a new Masonic Temple in Cape Girardeau at 108 West Drive near Independence Street. The previous temple at 2307 Broadway was sold Oct. 13, and is now the location of Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association has purchased a lot at 108 West Drive in Cape Girardeau, on the southeast corner of West and Independence Street.

Kyle West, association president, said the design concept for the new building will need approval by both his organization and state-level Masonic bodies, including Grand Lodge of Missouri, before an architect and builder are identified.

"I can tell you it will be all on one level to better serve our needs," said West, noting if all goes as planned, occupancy could be in late spring or early summer of 2023.

Several organizations will occupy the structure once completed, West added:

  • Harold O. Grauel Lodge No. 672 A.F. & A.M.
  • Wilson Chapter No. 75, Royal Arch Masons.
  • Cape Council No. 20, Royal and Select Masters.
  • Cape Girardeau Commandery No. 55, Knights Templar.
  • St. Mark's Chapter No. 167, Order of the Eastern Star.
  • Cape Rock Chapter No. 60, Order of the Eastern Star.
  • Capaha Scottish Rite Club.

The Masonic Association sold its longtime former home at 2307 Broadway in October to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

Harold O. Grauel Lodge No. 672 A.F. & A.M. has more than 200 members who are all Master Masons, West said.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate and Jared Ritter of Ritter Real Estate assisted with the transaction.

