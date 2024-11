Companies are planning ribbon-cuttings for the upcoming week. n The Rhodes Group will celebrate the opening of Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 433 Cape West Crossings. n SEMO Box Co.'s new expansion will kick off with a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at 4921 Nash Road in Scott City...