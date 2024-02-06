New leadership at Tailor Institute

Angie Graviett has been named executive director of Cape Girardeau's Tailor Institute, succeeding Carrie Tracy, who led the autism program for those aged 16 and older for more than nine years.
Tailor Institute was founded by the late orthodontist David Crowe in 2003.
