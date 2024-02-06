All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessAugust 8, 2022
New jobs report shows strong U.S. labor market
The nation's unemployment rate, buoyed by a new jobs report showing new nonfarm jobs growing at a rate more than double what analysts expected, fell one-tenth of 1 percentage point in July to 3.5%, defying expectations during a period of exploding inflation...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A recruiter explains job opportunities at an April 14 hiring fair in Miami, Florida. U.S. job growth advanced at more than double analysts' expectations in July with the economy adding 528,000 nonfarm jobs last month.
A recruiter explains job opportunities at an April 14 hiring fair in Miami, Florida. U.S. job growth advanced at more than double analysts' expectations in July with the economy adding 528,000 nonfarm jobs last month.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The nation's unemployment rate, buoyed by a new jobs report showing new nonfarm jobs growing at a rate more than double what analysts expected, fell one-tenth of 1 percentage point in July to 3.5%, defying expectations during a period of exploding inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 for July, more than doubling the Dow Jones estimate of 258,000.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wage growth also surged last month as average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from a year ago, higher than estimates.

In Missouri, the June jobless rate — the latest available metric — stood at 2.8%, down three-tenths from May's 3.1%.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Wall Street drifts to more records after Chinese stocks soar
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy