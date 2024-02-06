New jobs report shows strong U.S. labor market

The nation's unemployment rate, buoyed by a new jobs report showing new nonfarm jobs growing at a rate more than double what analysts expected, fell one-tenth of 1 percentage point in July to 3.5%, defying expectations during a period of exploding inflation.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 for July, more than doubling the Dow Jones estimate of 258,000.
Wage growth also surged last month as average hourly earnings jumped 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from a year ago, higher than estimates.
In Missouri, the June jobless rate — the latest available metric — stood at 2.8%, down three-tenths from May's 3.1%.
