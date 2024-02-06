New jobs amount to more than 'peanuts' in Dunklin County

A new peanut processing plant in Kennett, Missouri, will bring a multimillion dollar investment — and nearly 50 jobs — to Dunklin County.

Delta Peanut broke ground last week on a peanut processing plant and will represent an investment of more than $50 million.

A farmer-owned company, Delta Peanut serves peanut growers in Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. The peanut shelling facility in Kennett will be the company's second peanut processing plant and the first located in Missouri.

According to the company, the average annual wage at the facility will be $38,250, well above average in Dunklin County.