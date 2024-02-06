All sections
BusinessMay 24, 2021

New jobs amount to more than 'peanuts' in Dunklin County

A new peanut processing plant in Kennett, Missouri, will bring a multimillion dollar investment — and nearly 50 jobs — to Dunklin County. Delta Peanut broke ground last week on a peanut processing plant and will represent an investment of more than $50 million...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Representatives of the City of Kennett, Missouri, Delta Peanut and others broke ground Thursday for a new buying point and shelling facility in Kennett, the company's first production facility in the state.
Courtesy Delta Peanut Facebook Page

A new peanut processing plant in Kennett, Missouri, will bring a multimillion dollar investment — and nearly 50 jobs — to Dunklin County.

Delta Peanut broke ground last week on a peanut processing plant and will represent an investment of more than $50 million.

A farmer-owned company, Delta Peanut serves peanut growers in Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. The peanut shelling facility in Kennett will be the company's second peanut processing plant and the first located in Missouri.

According to the company, the average annual wage at the facility will be $38,250, well above average in Dunklin County.

"This new facility will not only support Missouri agriculture, our state's number one industry, but also provide new, good-paying jobs for Missourians," Gov. Mike Parson said of the new processing plant.

Delta Peanut will be applying tax credits from the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority to help establish the plan. The tax credit program encourages investments in entities that process Missouri agricultural commodities and products by issuing tax credits directly to producer members.

The project also received financial support through the Delta Regional Authority.

Missouri is one of 13 states where peanuts are grown. Nearly half of the nation's production comes from Georgia, followed by Florida (11%), Alabama (about 10%), Texas (approximately 9%) and North and South Carolina (about 8% and 4%, respectively). The rest of the peanut producing states -- Mississippi, Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Missouri -- produce the remaining 8%.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
