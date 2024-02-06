New Jimmy John's coming to Cape Girardeau

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash.

Jimmy John's, a franchise-based sandwich chain with corporate headquarters in Illinois, will see a second shop open in Cape Girardeau. Ground was broken recently for the new venue on William Street. Submitted

Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties.

Jimmy John's, corporately owned by Inspire Brands, has an estimated 2.700 locations in the U.S., 98% of them franchises.