New Jimmy John's coming to Cape Girardeau

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash.
Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties.
Jimmy John's, corporately owned by Inspire Brands, has an estimated 2.700 locations in the U.S., 98% of them franchises.
Named for founder Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983, the Champaign, Illinois-based sandwich chain already has a location on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, plus area venues in Jackson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
According to the company, Liautaud started Jimmy John's when his father gave him a choice between starting a business or joining the military.
Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real State, handled the lease transaction.
