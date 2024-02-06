All sections
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
New Jimmy John's coming to Cape Girardeau
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash. Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties. Jimmy John's, corporately owned by Inspire Brands, has an estimated 2.700 locations in the U.S., 98% of them franchises...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Site preparation is underway to build a new Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches shop at 3465 William St. in Cape Girardeau. It will be the franchise-based company's second location in Cape Girardeau.
Site preparation is underway to build a new Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches shop at 3465 William St. in Cape Girardeau. It will be the franchise-based company's second location in Cape Girardeau.

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches will lease a new store with drive-through service in Cape Girardeau at 3465 William St., near Take Five Car Wash.

Jimmy John's, a franchise-based sandwich chain with corporate headquarters in Illinois, will see a second shop open in Cape Girardeau. Ground was broken recently for the new venue on William Street.
Jimmy John's, a franchise-based sandwich chain with corporate headquarters in Illinois, will see a second shop open in Cape Girardeau. Ground was broken recently for the new venue on William Street.

Ground was recently broken for the new building owned by AB Commercial Properties.

Jimmy John's, corporately owned by Inspire Brands, has an estimated 2.700 locations in the U.S., 98% of them franchises.

Named for founder Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983, the Champaign, Illinois-based sandwich chain already has a location on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, plus area venues in Jackson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to the company, Liautaud started Jimmy John's when his father gave him a choice between starting a business or joining the military.

Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real State, handled the lease transaction.

