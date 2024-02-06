All sections
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023

New Jackson retail development to open this summer

Family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said a new 6.924-square-foot building being constructed at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson should be ready for retail occupancy by Thursday, June 1. The company, owned by the Lichtenegger family, employed Jackson's Tim Dameron Construction as general contractor and South Carolina's Marc Camens as architect...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A retail development is under construction at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson. The nearly 7,000-square-foot structure, designed for retail, should be ready for occupancy around Thursday, June 1, family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said.
A retail development is under construction at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson. The nearly 7,000-square-foot structure, designed for retail, should be ready for occupancy around Thursday, June 1, family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said.Jeff Long

Family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said a new 6.924-square-foot building being constructed at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson should be ready for retail occupancy by Thursday, June 1.

The company, owned by the Lichtenegger family, employed Jackson's Tim Dameron Construction as general contractor and South Carolina's Marc Camens as architect.

"We've had a lot of interest, a lot of inquiries," said John Lichtenegger, who said the plan is to finish one or two spaces ahead of potential rental, adding the structure possibly could accommodate as many as six tenants.

