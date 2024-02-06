New Jackson retail development to open this summer

Family-owned Appleton Valley Farm Inc. said a new 6.924-square-foot building being constructed at 2441 E. Main St. in Jackson should be ready for retail occupancy by Thursday, June 1.
The company, owned by the Lichtenegger family, employed Jackson's Tim Dameron Construction as general contractor and South Carolina's Marc Camens as architect.
"We've had a lot of interest, a lot of inquiries," said John Lichtenegger, who said the plan is to finish one or two spaces ahead of potential rental, adding the structure possibly could accommodate as many as six tenants.
