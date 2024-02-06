New Jackson eatery features chef with local roots

One of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something here to satisfy just about any palate.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, I can count on one hand the number of times my wife and I have enjoyed a meal at a local restaurant over the past year. That's not to say we haven't enjoyed home delivered and takeout meals; we've tried to support local eateries that way — especially as we enter the fifth month of our home renovation; we haven't had a functioning kitchen since October!

But there's a light at the end of the tunnel — rumor has it we could get a kitchen sink this week, but even better than that, my wife and I both received our second vaccination shots last week, which means we might venture out again soon to some of the restaurants we've been missing (still masked and mindful of social distancing, of course).

Although it's not open yet, I'm already intrigued about a new dining establishment coming to Jackson. Described as an "elevated street taco and burger joint," Fuel Bar + Taco will open this spring at 634 W. Main St. on the corner of Main and Morgan streets in what was once a gas station, which is, I assume, where the name "Fuel" came from.

Nicole Evans, who co-owns Fuel along with Al Munoz, sent a news release to the Missourian last week about the restaurant's head chef, Cape Girardeau native James Palen.

With a 15-year culinary career spanning the country, Palen began cooking as a teenager at his uncle's restaurant. Following an apprenticeship at Chris McD's Restaurant & Wine Bar in Columbia, Missouri, he went on to attend and graduate from The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio.

He then spent several years learning under some of the best chefs in America, honing his knowledge and culinary expertise in a variety of cuisines, including Mexican street food, Latin flavors and traditional Cajun and Creole dishes.

In 2017, Palen became a master cook at LeCirque at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, a Michelin-rated restaurant and considered one of the nation's top culinary destinations.

"Working at LeCirque was incredible," Palen said in the news release. "We had dignitaries, CEOs, ambassadors, and high rollers on a nightly basis using the finest ingredients and wine the world has to offer."

But then came 2020.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Las Vegas, my wife, Rebecca, and I decided it was time to come home," Palen said in the release. "We missed our families and were ready for another adventure."

That adventure, it appears, is in the form of Fuel Bar + Taco.

"We could not be more excited to have someone with James' experience and expertise as part of the team," according to a joint quote from Evans and Munoz. "Our vision for Fuel Bar + Taco is destination dining with an innovative menu featuring the freshest ingredients. James' experience and expertise are just what we needed to make that vision come to life."

An opening date for Fuel hasn't been announced, but updates will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fueljackson, and Instagram site, www.instagram.com/fueljackson.