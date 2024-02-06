All sections
BusinessMay 22, 2023

New Jackson bridge by the numbers

Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks project was opened to the public last week, the second major infrastructure project completed in the city in as many years. The bridge replaced a low-water crossing into City Park, which flooded regularly and left West Mary, a collector street, frequently impassible for motorists...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson city engineer Anna Bergmark leads her family members, all on bicycles, across the new West Mary Street Bridge, which opened to the public Wednesday, May 17. Trailing the Bergmarks in her vehicle is Ward 3 Alderwoman Katy Liley, the chairwoman of the Board of Aldermen's Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee.
Jackson city engineer Anna Bergmark leads her family members, all on bicycles, across the new West Mary Street Bridge, which opened to the public Wednesday, May 17. Trailing the Bergmarks in her vehicle is Ward 3 Alderwoman Katy Liley, the chairwoman of the Board of Aldermen's Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee.Jeff Long

Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks project was opened to the public last week, the second major infrastructure project completed in the city in as many years.

The bridge replaced a low-water crossing into City Park, which flooded regularly and left West Mary, a collector street, frequently impassible for motorists.

City administrator Jim Roach also reported two vehicles washed off the now-replaced crossing in the past two decades because of fast-moving water.

In addition to the new span, the project also provided a block-and-a-half of new sidewalks.

  • Project start: Sept. 6.
  • Project conclusion: Wednesday, May 17.
  • General contractor: Putz Construction of Millersville.

In July, the $550,000 Hubble Creek bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive was completed — also in City Park and likewise a Putz Construction project.

A third span in the city, Sunset Bridge, originally built in 1964, is expected to be replaced in 2026 — a project expected to be heavily subsidized by a Missouri Department of Transportation grant.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

