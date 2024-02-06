New Jackson bridge by the numbers

Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks project was opened to the public last week, the second major infrastructure project completed in the city in as many years.
The bridge replaced a low-water crossing into City Park, which flooded regularly and left West Mary, a collector street, frequently impassible for motorists.
City administrator Jim Roach also reported two vehicles washed off the now-replaced crossing in the past two decades because of fast-moving water.
In addition to the new span, the project also provided a block-and-a-half of new sidewalks.
In July, the $550,000 Hubble Creek bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive was completed — also in City Park and likewise a Putz Construction project.
A third span in the city, Sunset Bridge, originally built in 1964, is expected to be replaced in 2026 — a project expected to be heavily subsidized by a Missouri Department of Transportation grant.
