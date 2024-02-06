New industrial equipment rental firm opens near Cape airport

Patriot Rentals, an industrial equipment rental business based in St. Louis, has opened a Southeast Missouri location at 2620 E. Outer Road in Scott City, on the east side of Interstate 55, across from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The 11,612-square-foot building Patriot Rentals has occupied, along with 4 acres next to Pavestone, is the former location of Electrical Contractors Inc. ECI had previously moved into a building at 2180 Rust Ave.
Lorimont Commercial Real Estate was involved in both business moves.
Patriot Rentals handles all types of industrial rental equipment, with a full line of lifts, including scissor, boom, material and fork lifts. The company's inventory also includes earth-moving equipment, portable power, utility vehicles and trailers.
