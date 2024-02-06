All sections
BusinessJune 28, 2021

New industrial equipment rental firm opens near Cape airport

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Patriot Rentals has opened a location at 2620 E. Outer Road in Scott City, across Interstate 55 from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Patriot Rentals, an industrial equipment rental business based in St. Louis, has opened a Southeast Missouri location at 2620 E. Outer Road in Scott City, on the east side of Interstate 55, across from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The 11,612-square-foot building Patriot Rentals has occupied, along with 4 acres next to Pavestone, is the former location of Electrical Contractors Inc. ECI had previously moved into a building at 2180 Rust Ave.

Lorimont Commercial Real Estate was involved in both business moves.

Patriot Rentals handles all types of industrial rental equipment, with a full line of lifts, including scissor, boom, material and fork lifts. The company's inventory also includes earth-moving equipment, portable power, utility vehicles and trailers.

