New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau

Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant.
Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier limited service 103-room, four-story hotel, with an expected opening date in late 2023 or early 2024.
Heritage Hospitality already owns Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 400 Broadway in the city.
"The Courtyard has been successful and (Fairfield) is a Marriott brand," said Scott Rhodes of Heritage Hospitality, who indicated framing work is currently underway on the new hotel's second floor.
Boulder Construction is the project's general contractor.
