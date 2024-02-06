New hotel planned near Exit 99 in Cape Girardeau

Midamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acee’s convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
“We expect to break ground this spring with a planned opening in 2024,” said John Echimovich, vice president/operations for Midamerica.
Tru by Hilton, according to a March 2016 Forbes magazine article, “(occupies) the mid-scale hotel market (and) is designed to compete with brands such as LaQuinta and Comfort Inn. The hotels offer limited food and beverage options and feature a social area characterized by a large central lobby, referred to as The Hive, that is divided into sections for eating, working, playing and lounging.”
According to The Wall Street Journal, “the hotel lobby also features a front desk, called the Command Center, with a social media wall to engage guests.”
Proximity to the SportsPlex is expected to be a major draw.
“(The hotel) is going to be so well placed with the SportsPlex’s dynamic results with events going on there all 52 weeks of the year. Adding this hotel to the market is going to keep a lot of business in Cape Girardeau with all the sports tournaments coming in,” said Echimovich, who added Tru by Hilton will be Midamerica’s second Hilton property in Cape Girardeau after Hampton Inn, 207 Mount Auburn Road. “Tru by Hilton is a little smaller and more focused than Hampton with Tru’s open lobby social area. It’s going to be very comfortable and will be great for the business traveler as well.”
There are 252 existing Tru by Hilton hotels, and all are franchised.
