All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 20, 2023

New hotel planned near Exit 99 in Cape Girardeau

Midamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acee’s convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A pool table occupies a Tru by Hilton hotel lobby in this stock photo. Midamerica Hotels has announced it will build a 92-room Tru By Hilton, a hotel brand launched seven years ago, near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Groundbreaking is expected this spring with completion expected sometime next year.
A pool table occupies a Tru by Hilton hotel lobby in this stock photo. Midamerica Hotels has announced it will build a 92-room Tru By Hilton, a hotel brand launched seven years ago, near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Groundbreaking is expected this spring with completion expected sometime next year.Submitted

Midamerica Hotels Corp. has entered into an agreement to bring a 92-room Tru by Hilton hotel to a parcel in front of Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and nearby to Acee’s convenience store, with ready access to Exit 99 of Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

“We expect to break ground this spring with a planned opening in 2024,” said John Echimovich, vice president/operations for Midamerica.

Tru by Hilton, according to a March 2016 Forbes magazine article, “(occupies) the mid-scale hotel market (and) is designed to compete with brands such as LaQuinta and Comfort Inn. The hotels offer limited food and beverage options and feature a social area characterized by a large central lobby, referred to as The Hive, that is divided into sections for eating, working, playing and lounging.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, “the hotel lobby also features a front desk, called the Command Center, with a social media wall to engage guests.”

A banner advertising a Tru by Hilton hotel on Sunday, March 12 on a parcel near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and Exit 99 of Interstate 55. Midamerica Hotels said Tru by Hilton will be the second HIlton property in the Cape Girardeau market after Hampton Inn.
A banner advertising a Tru by Hilton hotel on Sunday, March 12 on a parcel near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and Exit 99 of Interstate 55. Midamerica Hotels said Tru by Hilton will be the second HIlton property in the Cape Girardeau market after Hampton Inn.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
A banner advertising a Tru by Hilton hotel on Sunday, March 12 on a parcel near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and Exit 99 of Interstate 55. Midamerica Hotels said Tru by Hilton will be the second HIlton property in the Cape Girardeau market after Hampton Inn.
A banner advertising a Tru by Hilton hotel on Sunday, March 12 on a parcel near Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and Exit 99 of Interstate 55. Midamerica Hotels said Tru by Hilton will be the second HIlton property in the Cape Girardeau market after Hampton Inn.Jeff Long

Proximity to the SportsPlex is expected to be a major draw.

“(The hotel) is going to be so well placed with the SportsPlex’s dynamic results with events going on there all 52 weeks of the year. Adding this hotel to the market is going to keep a lot of business in Cape Girardeau with all the sports tournaments coming in,” said Echimovich, who added Tru by Hilton will be Midamerica’s second Hilton property in Cape Girardeau after Hampton Inn, 207 Mount Auburn Road. “Tru by Hilton is a little smaller and more focused than Hampton with Tru’s open lobby social area. It’s going to be very comfortable and will be great for the business traveler as well.”

There are 252 existing Tru by Hilton hotels, and all are franchised.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy