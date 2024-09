Rhodes Convenience Store No. 120

is scheduled to open soon at 2146 William St. The store is owned by Rhodes Convenience Stores Inc.; partners Jeffrey Maurer, James Maurer and Brent Anderson of Cape Girardeau and Paul Dirnberger of Jackson all hold shares. The group operates seven other Rhodes Convenience Stores and an Imo's Pizza in Cape Girardeau, as well as Rhodes stores in 14 other cities across three states.