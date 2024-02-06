All sections
BusinessJanuary 15, 2024

New Fairfield hotel set to open in Cape Girardeau

Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau will welcome its first guests Wednesday, Jan. 17. "Its pretty new to me," general manager James Mercer said. "I've never opened a hotel before. I am looking forward to it."...

Christopher Borro
James Mercer, general manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau, will be on hand to welcome guests when the hotel opens Wednesday, Jan. 17. The hotel has 103 rooms across four floors and is located just off Interstate 55.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau will welcome its first guests Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"Its pretty new to me," general manager James Mercer said. "I've never opened a hotel before. I am looking forward to it."

The four-floor, 103-room hotel is located at 433 Cape West Crossings.

It will feature a 24-hour fitness center, a heated indoor pool, continental breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

Mercer said guest interest led to the concept for a hotel by Interstate 55 around three years ago.

"About two years ago this was a grass field, about a year and a half ago they started putting concrete in ... and before you knew it, this is a big, beautiful building," he said.

The hotel will likely receive plenty of traffic from drivers along the interstate, Mercer said, as well as from youth sports teams visiting the area.

The Fairfield chain is a brand of Marriott International with more than 1,200 locations nationwide. Marriott's other Cape Girardeau hotel, Courtyard by Marriott at 400 Broadway, opened in September 2018.

Approximately 20 staff members will man the new hotel, including half a dozen front desk personnel, housekeeping, an engineer and Mercer himself.

Mercer said the first guest to walk through the front doors Wednesday would get a "special treat" for doing so.

