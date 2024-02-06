New Fairfield hotel set to open in Cape Girardeau

Fairfield Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau will welcome its first guests Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"Its pretty new to me," general manager James Mercer said. "I've never opened a hotel before. I am looking forward to it."

The four-floor, 103-room hotel is located at 433 Cape West Crossings.

It will feature a 24-hour fitness center, a heated indoor pool, continental breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

Mercer said guest interest led to the concept for a hotel by Interstate 55 around three years ago.