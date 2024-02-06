All sections
BusinessDecember 16, 2024

New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes new specialists: Dr. Matthew Coleman and Dr. Timothy Edwards join Gastroenterology Associates, while nurse practitioner Claire Grisham joins the clinic in Dexter.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Matthew Coleman
Matthew Coleman
Timothy Edwards
Timothy Edwards
Claire Grisham
Claire Grisham

A trio of new arrivals have joined Saint Francis Healthcare System partners.

Drs. Matthew Coleman and Timothy Edwards joined Saint Francis Gastroenterology Associates at 1429 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Both are certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and specialize in gastroenterology.

Coleman completed his medical education in 1982 at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He completed both his residency and fellowship in 1985 and 1988, respectively, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Edwards’ medical education was done at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis. After completing that in 2000, he completed a residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and a fellowship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to the new doctors, family nurse practitioner Claire Grisham also joined Saint Francis Clinic-Dexter.

Grisham, who specializes in primary and urgent care, completed her medical education in 2023 at Walden University in Minneapolis. She has been board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Program.

Saint Francis Clinic-Dexter is at 1212 Saint Franics Drive in Dexter.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

