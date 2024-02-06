New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis

A trio of new arrivals have joined Saint Francis Healthcare System partners.

Drs. Matthew Coleman and Timothy Edwards joined Saint Francis Gastroenterology Associates at 1429 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Both are certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and specialize in gastroenterology.

Coleman completed his medical education in 1982 at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He completed both his residency and fellowship in 1985 and 1988, respectively, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Edwards’ medical education was done at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis. After completing that in 2000, he completed a residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and a fellowship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.