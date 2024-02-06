New cardiologists at SoutheastHEALTH

Farooq completed a residency in internal medicine and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia. He also completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, New York.

Raza completed an internal medicine residency at Spectrum Health/MSU in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition, he completed fellowships in advanced heart failure and transplants, general cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ali Umair Farooq

Both cardiologists have been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease. Raza is also certified by the National Board of Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and is a registered physician for vascular interpretation.

