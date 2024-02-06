All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 4, 2023

New cardiologists at SoutheastHEALTH

SoutheastHEALTH announced the hiring of two new cardiologists Friday, Dec. 1. Ali Umair Farooq, MD and Munis Raza, MD, Cardiology are affiliated with Southeast Heart, Lung and Vascular. Farooq completed his medical training at Nishtar Medical College in Multan, Pakistan, where Raza also completed his medical degree...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ali Umair Farooq
Ali Umair Farooq

SoutheastHEALTH announced the hiring of two new cardiologists Friday, Dec. 1. Ali Umair Farooq, MD and Munis Raza, MD, Cardiology are affiliated with Southeast Heart, Lung and Vascular.

Munis Raza
Munis Raza

Farooq completed his medical training at Nishtar Medical College in Multan, Pakistan, where Raza also completed his medical degree.

Ali Umair Farooq
Ali Umair Farooq
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Farooq completed a residency in internal medicine and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia. He also completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, New York.

Raza completed an internal medicine residency at Spectrum Health/MSU in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition, he completed fellowships in advanced heart failure and transplants, general cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ali Umair Farooq
Ali Umair Farooq

Both cardiologists have been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease. Raza is also certified by the National Board of Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and is a registered physician for vascular interpretation.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy