New Cape seafood restaurant opens

A new seafood restaurant, Krabby Daddy's, opened Monday at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The eatery's Facebook page lists hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The space was formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza.
Proprietors Mike and Heather Perez also have locations in Farmington and Festus, Missouri.
Krabby Daddy features, among other menu options, East Coast style shrimp, lobster boils, crab cakes, crab rolls, catfish and gumbo boil.
