New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn

The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name.
Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to.
"We wanted to come up with a name that was significant to the property itself without using the original builder's name," Traxel said. "Even though we're very grateful to the fine detail the Himmelberger family put into the current home, we didn't feel like it was a name that would generate as much information or be as sought after if you were doing a search for a hotel. So we did the Rockwood and that is mainly based on the location."
The building's previous proprietor, Southeast Missouri State University, had used it for a plethora of purposes since acquiring it from the Himmelberger family in 1952.
University officials said it had fallen into disrepair and sold it to the Traxels in July.
"When we heard they were tearing it down, my husband and I both agreed it would be a great opportunity for us to restore a gem of a property now that our boys are all off to college," Traxel said. "... We've always wanted to do a larger property."
Rockwood Inn will include seven rooms with a maximum capacity of 24 guests. Each room will have its own unique theme.
"(The building) was built in 1921, so we want to go with a 1920s Hollywood glam type of feel, which I think will be a lot of fun for our guests and its been quite fun for us to find the right decorations and the interior," Traxel said.
The hotel, with its close proximity to the university, will mainly cater to football fans and parents visiting for weekends or graduations.
Traxel said it could also be used for smaller events such as bridal showers or book clubs, as well as any regional residents who want a staycation -- a vacation close to home.
"I really hope we can showcase our vision of what we want the hotel to do for the community," she said. "... We wanted to bring it back to life so the community can enjoy the property as well."
The inn is expected to open April 1. A pre-booking website will go live in January.
