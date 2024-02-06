New Cape Girardeau hotel to be called Rockwood Inn

The boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau that used to be the Himmelberger House officially has a new name.

Madawn Traxel and her husband, Ben, have named the 603 N. Henderson Ave. location Rockwood Inn after the street it's adjacent to.

"We wanted to come up with a name that was significant to the property itself without using the original builder's name," Traxel said. "Even though we're very grateful to the fine detail the Himmelberger family put into the current home, we didn't feel like it was a name that would generate as much information or be as sought after if you were doing a search for a hotel. So we did the Rockwood and that is mainly based on the location."

The Rockwood Inn has received several updates since being bought in July. It has a new roof and in the near future will have repainted windows and new landscaping and signage. Courtesy of Madawn Traxel

The building's previous proprietor, Southeast Missouri State University, had used it for a plethora of purposes since acquiring it from the Himmelberger family in 1952.

University officials said it had fallen into disrepair and sold it to the Traxels in July.

"When we heard they were tearing it down, my husband and I both agreed it would be a great opportunity for us to restore a gem of a property now that our boys are all off to college," Traxel said. "... We've always wanted to do a larger property."