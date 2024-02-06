New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens

This story is updated.
Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller.
Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new nonsmoking and nonvaping eatery has been remodeled and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
The Stearns family also owns TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza on U.S. 61 in Fruitland.
"The plan was to expand TJ's, but (Bayou) came available and we love the location, the atmosphere and the opportunity," said Miller, who added that live entertainment will continue to be featured Sundays in the restaurant's pavilion.
