BusinessMay 2, 2022
New Cape Girardeau County grocery opens
Market at the Pines, 2146 County Road 330 in Jackson, a specialty grocery store, opened April 23. "We are excited to bring this store to the Jackson area. It's been something I've wanted to do for several years," said Teresa Meier. Market at the Pines owner...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Market at the Pines grocery store opened April 23 at 2146 County Road 330.Facebook

Market at the Pines, 2146 County Road 330 in Jackson, a specialty grocery store, opened April 23.

"We are excited to bring this store to the Jackson area. It's been something I've wanted to do for several years," said Teresa Meier. Market at the Pines owner.

The store, located at the Meier farm, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and features bulk foods packaged in family-friendly quantities, with an assortment of jams, jellies, baking mixes, crackers and a variety of pickled products, including asparagus, garlic and mushrooms. Cappuccinos, chai teas, hot chocolates and coffee are also featured.

The new establishment is on the property of Horse Shoe Pines Christmas Tree Farm.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
